Oswego Tree Lighting celebration to be held November 27

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Thursday the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 27 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m.

He said the city will host a professionally produced holiday special television program live streamed on the mayor’s Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:10 p.m.

Prior to the tree lighting, activities will include horse carriage rides through downtown, a live ice sculpture carving demonstration, Santa will meet kids inside City Hall and there will be a children’s train ride on the lawn of City Hall.

Live entertainment during the streamed holiday special on stage will feature Creation Dance Studio, CNY Arts, and magician Chris Wiehl.

The schedule can be found below:

Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration Schedule

Saturday, November 27

3:00 pm-6:00 pm -Santa visits inside City Hall, horse carriage rides through downtown, train rides, vendors, and activities

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm – Ice carving demonstration

5:00 pm-6:00 pm – Holiday Special on stage featuring live performances, music, interviews

6:00 pm – Lighting of the Christmas Tree

6:10 pm – Fireworks launch from Pedestrian Bridge over Oswego River