Oswego under a state of emergency due to ambulance divergence

(WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is in a state of emergency due to the ambulance diversion of Oswego’s only hospital emergency department, Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday.

Oswego County currently has an 11.7% COVID positivity rate, which according to a press release sent by the county, is their highest during the pandemic.

“This cascading effect of the lack of available hospitals beds pushes the burden to the streets and creates a situation that is not sustainable,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Declaring this State of Emergency allows the City of Oswego to act quickly with community partners to improve the situation,” Barlow said.

Monday, the county announced that five of its residents died of COVID-19 over the weekend.