OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Walmart was evacuated by the Oswego City Police on the night of December 18, after an employee received a bomb threat through an “air dropped” message.

The Oswego City Police were dispatched to the Oswego Walmart at 7:31 p.m. for a possible bomb threat that was received by one of the employees via airdrop on their iPhone from an unknown source.

The message was very convoluted in its intent, however in abundance of caution, Walmart management evacuated the store and waited for police to respond.

The Oswego City Police and New York State Police K9 units assisted Walmart employees with checking the building for any suspicious items. Walmart management decided it was safer to remain closed for the duration of the night.

The Oswego City Police Department is currently investigating the origin of the message and Walmart has re-opened and is operating as normal.

After this incident, The Oswego City Police Department is encouraging everyone to control the privacy settings on their phone and not accept contacts from unknown sources

Anyone who was in the store and received a message or anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Balloni at 315-342-8178.