Oswego Waterfront Commission established by Mayor Billy Barlow

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tasked with prioritizing Oswego’s upcoming waterfront plans, Mayor Billy Barlow announced that he has established the Oswego Waterfront Commission.

The commission will review all proposed projects, seek public input and provide recommendations on future waterfront projects and developments.

The nine-member commission will be chaired by former Oswego Mayor John Sullivan Junior.

Barlow said that Oswego’s waterfront is in the midst of a transformation because of the recent improvements around Breitbeck Park and the upcoming Wright Landing Marina and International Pier Improvement projects.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9