(WSYR-TV) — Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse tours will begin for the season on Friday, June 17. The next tour dates will be on June 24 and 25.

According to the H. Lee White Marine Museum, visitors to the Lighthouse should plan to spend about two hours for their experience. Also note that their captains reserve the right to cancel or cut-short any trip due to weather or safety concerns.

Fore more information on tickets and dates, click here.