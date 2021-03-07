Oswego winter parking ban lifted

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow lifted the overnight winter parking ban in the City of Oswego on Sunday. 

The winter parking ban means no on-street parking on city streets from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. during the winter months.

The ban usually lasts until March 31, but Barlow said because of the small amount of snow on the ground and favorable forecast, he is comfortable lifting the ban.

Barlow said he is lifting the ban to limit the inconvenience for those with no off-street parking.

“If a significant snowfall enters the forecast, please do your best to resort back to off-street parking and give our Department of Public Works the room they need to keep our streets clean and safe,” Barlow said.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area