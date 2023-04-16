MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-90 eastbound in Monroe County that killed an Oswego woman.

On Saturday, April 15, just before 5:00 a.m., State Police responded to the report of a serious injury crash involving a one-passenger vehicle in the town of Wheatland, where 39-year-old Yolonda F. Heathcote of Oswego died.

A preliminary investigation by State Police determined that Heathcote was driving her 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on I-90, between Exit 47 (LeRoy) and Exit 46 (Henrietta), when she drifted onto the center median for an unknown reason.

Heathcote then overcorrected and traveled across both lanes on the interstate before driving off the roadway on the south shoulder, overturning several times.

Heathcote suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was transported to Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.

Inside her car were two passengers, 15-year-old Aden L. Clarkson and 16-year-old Jamie L, Mandarino, both of Oswego. The teenagers were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where they were treated for various non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after four hours, all lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m. State Police have not yet determined the cause of the crash and are still investigating.