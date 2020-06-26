Oswego youth baseball tournament shut down one day before first pitch

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow confirmed the New York State Health Department has shut down a youth baseball tournament that was originally scheduled to start on Saturday. 

Local leaders had been pushing for the event, despite New York State COVID-19 guidelines saying sports tournaments can’t take place right now. 

Just over a dozen youth baseball teams were expected to compete in the tournament.

