Oswego youth baseball tournament shut down one day before first pitch

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow confirmed the New York State Health Department has shut down a youth baseball tournament that was originally scheduled to start on Saturday.

Local leaders had been pushing for the event, despite New York State COVID-19 guidelines saying sports tournaments can’t take place right now.

Just over a dozen youth baseball teams were expected to compete in the tournament.

