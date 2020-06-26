Oswego youth baseball tournament shut down one day before first pitch

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow confirmed the New York State Health Department has shut down a youth baseball tournament that was originally scheduled to start on Saturday.
Local leaders had been pushing for the event, despite New York State COVID-19 guidelines saying sports tournaments can’t take place right now.
Just over a dozen youth baseball teams were expected to compete in the tournament.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 42 COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County linked to Oswego apple processing plant
- McMahon: 42 positive COVID-19 cases in Onondaga Co. came from apple plant in Oswego Co.
- Boxing Hall of Fame set to reopen on Monday, June 26th
- Coronavirus task force addresses spike in new cases in southern states
- Highlights from Home 6-26-20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App