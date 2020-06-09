Oswego’s Camp Hollis will open this summer, but only as a day camp

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County officials say they will welcome children to Camp Hollis this summer.
However, because of COVID-19 there will be no sleepover camp, just day programs.
Oswego County Parks and Recreation Division of the Youth Bureau operates the camp and will offer seven weeks of camp activities.
Camp Hollis has operated on the shore of Lake Ontario since 1946.
