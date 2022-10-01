(WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego will host its third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event from October 27 to the 29, Mayor Billy Barlow announced. This year, the event will move to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel, and other activities will be on the grass lot across East First Street. The spooky event will run from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

During the event, people can experience a Halloween themed walk through the tunnel that will be include Halloween characters, props, decorations, food and drinks. There will also be live entertainment which will include the following:

Thursday October 27 – Headfirst

Friday October 28 – Bonfire: A Tribute to AC/DC

Saturday October 29 – Dunes and Del-Tunes

The event is free of charge and open to people of all ages.

“We are looking forward to hosting the popular Creepy Crawl once again, this time with a different twist in a new location,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Hosting the haunted trail in the train tunnel freshens the event and will provide a different experience from years past. Now, regardless of if you’ve been to the Creepy Crawl before or not, you have reason to support the event once again.”

The city will lift the open container law in the area for the “Creepy Crawl” event with Canale’s Restaurant to provide food, drinks and alcohol sales.