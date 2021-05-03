Oswego’s Harborfest 2021 cancelled

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Monday that Harborfest 2021 will be cancelled.

He said this comes after speaking with Harborfest officials. Being a free, citywide festival with no specific points of entry, he said there is no way to screen attendees or limit crowd capacity.

“ Unfortunately, due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and related issues such as the variances, vaccines, vaccine hesitancy, etc., the Oswego Harborfest Board of Directors has decided to cancel Harborfest 2021. This was a very difficult decision, but the board felt it was not possible to safely hold this community event this year and are looking forward to Harborfest 2022.” Peter Myles, Executive Director of Harborfest

The mayor also announced on Monday that the Independence Day Parade would be cancelled as well.