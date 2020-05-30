Oswego’s Harborfest, 4th of July Parade cancelled for 2020

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has cancelled two of its premier summer events for 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19.

According to a press release, the Harborfest Board of Directors have decided to cancel Oswego Harborfest 2020, which was scheduled to take place July 23-26.

This would have been the 33rd annual Harborfest, but the board of directors cited COVID-19 and construction along the waterfront as reasons to cancel the festival.

Harborfest draws approximately 75,000 people to the city of Oswego for a four-day celebration that includes a number of music performances, attractions, a wide variety of vendors and a spectacular fireworks display.

Mayor Billy Barlow also announced the city is cancelling Oswego’s 4th of July Independence Day Parade, which was scheduled for Sunday, July 5.

We are disappointed that the Independence Day Parade and Harborfest 2020 are cancelled. In addition to COVID-19, our Wright’s Landing Marina and waterfront area is currently under construction, creating an unsafe environment as well as we invest approximately $15 million to improve our waterfront. While this was certainly a difficult decision, I believe it is in the best interest of public health and public safety to cancel the event and also allows our construction projects to continue making progress. I thank Executive Director Peter Myles and the Harborfest Board of Directors for working with the City of Oswego as we made this decision together and I look forward to working with them over the next 12 months to explore ways to bring Harborfest back stronger in 2021. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

The Independence Day firework display is still scheduled to be held at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. However, Mayor Barlow says the firework display is relocating to launch from the pedestrian railroad bridge to allow for more accessible viewing locations and to help maintain proper social distancing.

