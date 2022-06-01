OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The previously announced ‘Social District’ in Downtown Oswego kicks off today until October 1.

The area allows customers to have alcohol in outdoor areas and take drinks form bars and restaurants into other businesses. The to-go drinks must be in the approved ‘Social District’ cups. The full extent of the open container ordinance isn’t lifted, so alcohol in bottles, cans, or other at-home containers are not permitted.

“The creation of a social district will bring more energy and enhance the atmosphere of our revitalized downtown area while giving small businesses another opportunity to expand sales and work together to continue improving our downtown,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We’ve had great success with lifting the open container ordinance during city events and with so many more downtown events scheduled to take place in the future, it makes sense to make this a permanent change during the summer months.”

The ‘Social District’ is in effect each day from noon to 10 p.m.