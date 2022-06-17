OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took only 90 minutes for Oswego’s new Sunset Tiki Tours to sell out for the summer.

Reservations opened at noon. By 1:30pm, all 110 slots were filled, according to Mayor Billy Barlow.

This is the first summer Oswego is offering the two-hour pontoon boat rides in evenings in July and August.

Mayor Barlow bought two pontoon boats, which have been decorated and converted into floating tiki huts.

“We kind of channeled what used to be Kahunaville in Destiny USA,” said Barlow, invoking the beloved arcade and restaurant of the late 90s and early 2000s.

$200 gets a group of six people a two-hour tour of Oswego Harbor and Oswego River. People are welcome to bring food and drink, and even stop off at local restaurants with boat access.

Each boat comes with a first mate and captain. Barlow said: “I personally interviewed them… I wanted to be involved because they need to have a personality that goes with this sort of experience and know some history.”

Barlow expected excitement, but was surprised all the reservations filled up so quickly.

He said, “Maybe we can look at some afternoon tours or expand it to early evenings… I think once we get up and running in July, we’ll feel it out and make some adjustments and if we can expand it in August, we well.”