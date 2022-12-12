OTISCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Recently, neighbors driving on Canty Hill Road in the Town of Otisco started to notice construction on the Hourigan Family Farm. They came to find out it’s a 3-million-gallon manure storage unit and neighbors say they didn’t know anything about it until the concrete was poured.

“I was first made aware of it in an email from a neighbor who was concerned about the location of the manure pit,” Dr. Tim Creamer, President of the Otisco Lake Preservation Association said.

With no zoning laws in the Town of Otisco the pit didn’t need town approval or require public input, which meant many neighbors were in the dark until they noticed the excavators.

Some neighbors turned to Creamer for information about the potential environmental implications so he got to work educating himself about manure pits starting with Mark Burger, the Executive Director of the Onondaga County Soil and Water Authority.

“He was concerned that specifically, I hadn’t heard about it so I could distribute information around it and immediately sent me two videos and a frequently asked questions, FAQ sheet to help distribute and educate on the manure pits. I watched the videos, read the FAQs and my knowledge of these manure pits elevated significantly,” Tim Creamer, President of the Otisco Lake Preservation Association

One of the neighbor’s biggest concerns is the manure pits’ proximity to Rice Brook. The pit is less than half a mile up the hill from the creek that runs directly into Otisco Lake, the source of drinking water for about 340,000 Central New Yorkers.

“When I educated myself around these manure pits I realized what had been there previously was probably more of an issue than what was going in,” Creamer said.

Kirsten Workman, a nutrient management and environmental sustainability specialist through Cornell University’s PRO-DAIRY program said manure lagoons have become a best practice for farms to adequately store manure and protect water quality.

“As we started to understand more on how nutrients behave in our environment and with the pass of the Clean Water Act and New York States laws on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations it was pretty clear that we needed to be storing nutrients in the winter when the fields and plants aren’t using those nutrients in a way that we can sort of better manage and handle them so that we can then sort of stockpile them and collect them and have them available to put on our fields when it’s a little more appropriate during the growing season,” Kirsten Workman, nutrient management and environmental sustainability specialist, Cornell University’s PRO-DAIRY program

Before manure pits became popular farmers would spread their manure daily because they didn’t have the space to store it elsewhere. That meant manure was being spread on the fields even when the soil was saturated from heavy rain or frozen during the winter, creating more of a chance for runoff into the local watershed, an issue Creamer said they’ve run into in Otisco Lake because of this very reason.

Now with a manure pit, farmers like the Hourigan’s can store the manure and only spread it when necessary. Plus, drag hose technology allows farmers to maximize the manure and minimize the chance of spills or runoff into the water.

“They’re pumping directly from this manure storage through a hose to the tractor to the toolbar that then injects it to the ground and so there’s very little opportunity for loss because it’s just going directly from the pit into the soil,” Workman said.

On top of this technology, the construction and maintenance of the manure storage facilities are highly regulated by the New York State DEC and other state agencies. Engineers are involved in the design and construction of the pits and Workman says routine check-ups occur after construction to ensure there are no signs of spills or potential hazards. She says while a pit failing is not completely impossible it is very rare, adding that in her career she has never had a farm have one fail.

“The locations are chosen to avoid things like groundwater other potential proximity to surface waters and then they’re built in a way to prevent leaking,” Kirsten Workman

Workman also added that the manure pits allow farmers to decrease the number of trucks on the road hauling manure to and from their land and help to decrease the smell when spreading.

As for Creamer, he says he understands the importance of farming in the region and while he wishes he was consulates about the placement of the pit before it was constructed, he feels confident he will be moving forward the next time a storage unit is built.

Otisco Town Supervisor Glenn Hall declined to comment on the matter as did the Hourigan Family Farm. NewsChannel 9 also reached out to the New York State DEC and the Onondaga County Water Authority, both agencies declined to comment. NewsChannel 9 is still waiting to hear back from the Onondaga County Soil and Water Authority.