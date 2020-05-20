Otsego County school district facing major losses in wake of pandemic

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Otsego County school district is facing major losses in the wake of the pandemic.

Officials at Unatego Central School District rely on state aid for two thirds of their budget. This is a tough position as the state continues to fight a monumental battle with COVID-19.

The district is sticking to their tax cap and reaching into reserves, unable to raise that cap without an okay from 60 percent of voters.

The district is making cuts where it can to try and balance this year, but warns of major staff and programming reductions going forward.