(WSYR-TV) — Otto the Orange is synonymous with Syracuse University, and recently has added “hall of famer” to his resume. Syracuse fans voted Otto into the Mascot Hall of Fame, but before they make the journey to Whiting, Indiana to accept the honor, they were met with adoring fans to celebrate their recent achievement.

Our Tim Fox met with Newhouse Director of Recruitment and Student Engagement, Julie Walas to talk more about what this recognition not only means for Otto but for the Syracuse Community.

The beloved orange will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame this Saturday, Aug. 12 in Whiting, Indiana. Otto the Orange will be one of only two mascots to be inducted.

Learn more at MascotHallOfFame.com and search for ‘Otto the Orange.’