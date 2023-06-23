SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University mascot, “Otto the Orange” will officially be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame on Aug. 12.

SU’s Director of Athletics, John Wildhack, expressed how much Otto means to the University, but also to the Syracuse community as a whole.

“Otto and Syracuse are synonymous. One of the most recognizable mascots in all of athletics, Otto brings smiles to faces everywhere,” said Wildhack. “Otto supports all 600 Orange student-athletes and teams at home and away games, and the postseason. When Otto is not cheering on the Orange, Otto is in the community making people smile at local schools, festivals, fundraisers, celebrations and in television commercials. Otto is the best.”

The first orange ball mascot rolled out at SU in the early 1980’s after the University’s previous mascot of a Roman gladiator was scrapped, and in 1990 the name “Otto” stuck to it.

The Mascot Hall of Fame has a museum in Whiting, Indiana that was opened in 2018. Before, it was an online-only hall founded back in 2005 by David Raymond who was the original “Phillie Phanatic” mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies from 1978 to 1993.

Voting into the Mascot Hall of Fame is done by a voting membership of museum goers, members of the general public who can vote online and the hall’s Executive Committee made up of sports executives, performers and people who are well-versed in the mascot community.

The induction ceremony will be held at the museum where Otto will be inducted alongside “Slugger the Sea Dog” from Portland, Maine’s Triple-A baseball team, the Portland Sea Dogs.