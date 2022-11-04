SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Need a meal after you hit the polls? Our Lady of Pompei in Syracuse has got you covered with its Meatball Mania Spaghetti Supper.

Our Lady of Pompei is gearing up for its 73rd Annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper held on Election Day, November 8 and they need your help!

In order to prepare they are having a Meatball Rolling Day on Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the School Cafeteria at the Cathedral Academy at Pompei on 923 North McBride Street in Syracuse.

If you have extra time in the morning, they could use your help. Our Lady of Pompei plans to roll out 6,000 meatballs for the dinner event. The staff at Our Lady of Pompei are excited to be back in person this year after two years of only takeout and delivery.

The spaghetti dinner features hand-rolled meatballs, as well as a homemade sauce.

If you can’t come to meatball rolling day, Our Lady of Pompei invites you to attend the dinner on Election Day, November 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The costs include $12 for adults, $7 for children 5-10, and under 5 are free. Take-out and delivery are also available upon calling their number, 315-422-8548.

Take-out meals are $12 single, $60 half tray and $120 full tray.