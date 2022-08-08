SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

With a cold front coming through Central New York Tuesday, a stretch of very warm weather is coming to an end. You could say the last month has been quite toasty.

If you look at the last 30 days (July 10th through August 8th) Syracuse has had two official heat waves with a total of 11 days with 90 degrees or better. If you add just more degree to the search and look at all the days that were 89 degrees or warmer than 17 out of the past 30 days have been that warm!

Breaking down the days, while both the highs and lows have averaged well above normal, the daily highs have far outpaced the normal. Over the last 30 days our highs have averaged 5.5 degrees above normal.

Oddly, there have been no record high temperatures set in Syracuse during this time.

If the last 30 days had fallen within a single month (like July or August) it would have tied for our second warmest month ever.

We know the temperatures will moderate into the middle of August and even the 8 to 14 day forecast show no return of significant heat up to the start of the New York State Fair.

Although we know that 90 degree heat is possible into September, it is safe to safe we are coming out of what is likely the hottest part of our summer.