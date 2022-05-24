SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feeling very comfortable the next couple of days, but when does it rain again?

OVERNIGHT:

Skies are partly cloudy overnight, but it won’t be as cool as the past couple of night. Most areas settle into the upper 40s and low 50s by morning.

WEDNESDAY:

On Wednesday, we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks with highs warming well into the 70s once again.

A warm front inches closer to CNY late Wednesday into Wednesday night which MAY set off a few showers late Wednesday night west of Syracuse.

There likely won’t be as much sun around Wednesday, but we still think at least breaks of sun appear every so often and push highs into the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A warm front moves into the area Wednesday night with more clouds, a breeze develops out of the southeast and there’s a very slight risk of a shower towards Thursday morning.

Lows drop into the 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY:

A warm front clears the area first thing Thursday and will be followed by a southerly breeze of more humid and slightly warmer air too. There should be quite a few clouds around Thursday with a passing shower or two possible mainly west of Syracuse.

Highs Thursday are expected to reach well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sun breaking through.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A slow moving cold front moves into the area towards Friday morning and into the day Friday. This results in a better chance of some rain and a few t-storms to end the week.

It’s mild Thursday night with lows in the 60s followed by a slightly cooler, but muggier 70s kind of day Friday.

The Memorial Day weekend is looking more and more promising for drier weather, but the weekend may at least start somewhat unsettled. Stay tuned for the latest on the holiday weekend over the coming days.