Out and About: Events happening in CNY this Valentine’s Weekend

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — There are several events happening this weekend in Central New York.

Jurassic Quest

The Jurassic Quest with Ancient Oceans will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds from February 14 to February 16.

On Friday, the event will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. And on Sunday, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will feature a 50-foot long Megalodon and will also have free parking.

For more information on the event and how to get tickets, click here.

Syracuse Winterfest

This year marks the 35th year of the Syracuse Winterfest.

This will be the first weekend that the fest returns. One of the highlights of this weekend will be the signature Chili Cookoff on Sunday.

There will also be a walking tour of restaurants in Downtown Syracuse and the tour will start at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

For more information on the Winterfest, click here.

Shakespeare at The Redhouse

The Redhouse will take a Shakespeare classic and set it in a post-Apocalyptic world this weekend.

A fresh take on one of the world’s greatest love stories: Romeo & Juliet.

The show will run various days and times from now until February 23.

For more information on the performance and how to buy tickets, click here.

Folkus Project: Loren & Mark

Just months after suffering serious injuries in a chainsaw accident, guitar wizard Loren Barrigar is returning to the state with his touring partner Mark Mazengarb.

The show will also feature special guest Katie Martucci.

The performance will be Friday night at 8 p.m. at May Memorial on East Genesee Street.

Tickets are sold out for the event, but if you would like more information, click here.