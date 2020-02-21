Out and About: Find out some of the events happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Read below to learn about just some of the events that are happening.

Harlem Globetrotters

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters paved the way for the wonders we see on basketball courts at all levels today.

They are bringing their brand of magic to the OnCenter War Memorial for one game on their Pushing the Limits tour.

The game takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.

CNY Winter Boat Show

Spring really isn’t that far away and the Central New York Winter Boat Show lets you start making plans for the warm weather.

More than 500 power boats, party boats and everything in between will be in attendance.

Doors open on Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Doors open on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. at the New York State Fairgrounds.

For more information on the boat show or for ticket prices, click here.

Romeo & Juliet

The Redhouse at City Center proves that Shakespeare is forever current.

They have created a new staging of Romeo & Juliet, with the performance being set in a post-apocalyptic world.

The show plays on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information on the show or ticket prices, click here.

Folkus Project: Low Lily

The Vermont-based band Low Lily is next up for the Folkus Project.

Americana with a twist of pop, they’ll take the stage Friday night at 8 p.m.

The show will be located at the Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society on East Genesee Street in Syracuse.

For more information on the show or ticket prices, click here.