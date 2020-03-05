Out and About: What events are happening this weekend?

(WSYR-TV) — There are plenty of events happening around Central New York this weekend.

Syracuse Area Music Awards

The SAMMY’s Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will take place on Thursday. It will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

Tickets for the induction ceremony on Thursday are now sold out.

The SAMMY’s Award Show will take place on Friday. The event is located at the Palace Theater in Eastwood and doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the award show are $20 and can be purchased by clicking here. Tickets are also available for sale at Sound Garden.

Graham Nash

Graham Nash has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, with the Hollies and with Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Graham Nash will be playing at the State Theatre in Ithaca on Saturday, March 7.

To purchase tickets to the show, click here.

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason

Jay Ungar and Molly Mason have become folk music icons through appearances on stage and in public media.

They are touring Upstate New York this week and will swing through Oswego for a concert at the Music Hall.

The event will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

CNY RV & Camping Show

The Central New York RV and Camping Show will celebrate its golden anniversary this weekend.

The show will take place at the New York State Fairgrounds.

There will be more than 600 campers, RVs and more spread over four buildings through Sunday afternoon.

For information on tickets and a $2 off coupon, click here.