Out and About: What’s going on this weekend?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? See some of the events happening this weekend in Central New York below.

Shaken not Stirred

This performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Crouse Hinds Concert Theater.

Tenor David Curry joins principal pops conductor Sean O’Loughlin for an evening of movie music from the 007 movies and other spy thrillers.



Pond Hockey Tournament

Crews have been working into the night to prep Hiawatha Lake in the Strathmore area for Syracuse’s first pond hockey tournament.

They are planning a day of throwback outdoor fun, including four-on-four hockey and public skating.

This all starts on Saturday at 10 a.m.



Sled Fest

The Town of DeWitt is trying out a brand new event this year.

Sled Fest is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tecumseh Elementary School near Drumlins.

This event is open to kids in Kindergarten from 8th Grade. All they need are homemade or store-bought sleds.



My So-Called Band @ Coleman’s Irish Pub

My So-Called Band is playing at Coleman’s Irish Pub on Saturday night.

Coleman’s Irish Pub is located in Tipperary Hill. The event starts at 10 p.m.

This would be a good place to stop after the Syracuse vs. Duke basketball game at the Carrier Dome.

