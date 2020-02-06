Out and About: What’s happening in CNY this weekend

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Read below to learn about some of the events going on around Central New York.

Winter Fair

The Winter Fair returns to the State Fair Exposition Center on Friday. There will be food, music, a mini-midway and much more.

This year, the fair has added a new outdoor fireworks show. The fireworks shows will run Friday night at 9:30 and again on Saturday night at 9:30.

The fair runs through Sunday. For more information on the Winter Fair, click here.

Syracuse Auto Expo

The Syracuse Auto Expo has made its way back to the OnCenter Convention Center and War Memorial for the 112th year!

The expo features hundreds of cars, trucks, SUVs and more. It spreads over two buildings and four floors.

The Syracuse Auto Expo will run through Sunday.

For more information on the auto expo, click here.

Paw Patrol Live!

Paw Patrol Live! is coming to Syracuse this weekend!

There will be two shows on Saturday and two shows on Sunday. The first show starts at 10 a.m. and the second show starts at 2 p.m.

The shows are located at the Landmark Theatre.

If you would like to buy tickets, click here.

Sled for Red

ACR Health’s Sled for Red returns on Saturday for their 10th year.

The event has some of the finest sleds that cardboard and duct tape can make.

Sled for Red registration starts at 4 p.m on Saturday. The sledding starts at 5 p.m.

The event is located at Four Seasons in Fayetteville.

For more information about the event, click here.