Out and About: What’s happening this weekend?

(WSYR-TV) — Let’s go out and about and check out what’s happening around Central New York this weekend.

Rockin’ the Redhouse

Eight corporate bands from around Central New York are getting ready to rock on Friday night at the Landmark Theatre.

It is a fundraiser to support the Redhouse Art Center, which is located a block away from the theatre.

Lockheed Martin’s Defense Mechanism will defend their title at Rockin’ the Redhouse starting at 7 p.m.

For more information on the event and prices of tickets, click here.

Final Women’s basketball game at the Dome

If you haven’t seen Syracuse University women’s basketball team play in person, this is the perfect time.

Coach Q’s squad will take on Boston College on Sunday at 4 p.m.

This will be the final game before they close the Carrier Dome for roof renovations.

They are hoping to have the project finished by the fall.

My So-Called Band

My So-Called Band is Central New York’s ultimate 90’s experience.

The band will play at the LakeHouse Pub in Skaneateles on Saturday night.

The party will start at 9:30 p.m. and run until 1 a.m.

For more information on the LakeHouse pub, click here.

Shakespeare in Love

This weekend is the last chance to catch Shakespeare in Love at the Central New York Playhouse.

The troupe’s founder Dustin Czarny bids adieu to the arts community he has given so much to over the last quarter century.

For ticket prices and more information, click here.