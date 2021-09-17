‘Out of control’ student punches, grabs groins of classmate and teacher at Liverpool High School

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old student of Liverpool High School was charged with two counts of forcible touching Thursday afternoon after grabbing another student and a teacher in their groins, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

The student, described as “combative” and “out of control,” also punched the teacher and another student each in the chest, a sheriff spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9.

The details from the sheriff’s office better clarify the incident than the email sent to families district-wide by the superintendent Thursday.

“A student assaulted multiple students and staff members,” superintendent Mark Potter wrote.

In addition to the teenager arrested, the sheriff’s office says one student and one staff member were involved.

In his email, Potter wrote, “Incidents such as this will not be tolerated and will be addressed with the highest level of seriousness according to the Liverpool Code of Conduct.”

The superintendent said students who need support can get counseling through the school’s crisis management team.

Because of the student’s age, his name was not released and the case will be handled in family court.