(WSYR-TV) — An out-of-state couple is charged with assaulting and raping a woman, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that on Tuesday, August 23, at about 9:30 a.m. officers from the Town of DeWitt Police went to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in the Town of DeWitt for a reported sex offense.

During an interview with the police, the victim said she had met the couple at the hotel and then against her will, was beaten, raped, and forced to do sexual acts on the couple in the presence of two children. The victim was able to escape the hotel room and report the incident to the front desk clerk, who then called 911.

According to police, the suspects were found inside the room where the alleged incident happened and were taken into custody. The two children who were inside the room were taken to the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center and later placed into the custody of the Onondaga County Child Protective Services.

Detectives arrested the two suspects, 27-year-old Dustin Wilson, and 30-year-old Tasheana Flannery, both from Leominster, MA.

Flannery

Wilson

The two were charged with the following:

Rape in the 1st degree

Three counts of criminal sexual act in the 1st degree

Two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in the 1st degree

Assault in the 2nd degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the 2nd degree

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Wilson and Flannery were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and remained at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to police, Wilson is being held without bail and Flannery is being held on $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.

Police say both are scheduled to reappear in court on August 29.