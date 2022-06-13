SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mark some space in your calendar — Neil deGrasse Tyson is coming to the Landmark Theatre on October 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Tyson comes to Syracuse as part of his “Cosmic Collisions” tour, where he discusses the history of collisions in our solar system and how they have created the world and sky we see today.

Neil deGrasse Tyson studied physics at Harvard University and received a PhD in astrophysics from Columbia University. He’s also hosted shows on intergalactic topics, such as Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, StarTalk, and Cosmos: Possible Worlds. Tyson also wrote a bestselling book titled “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.