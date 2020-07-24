Outdoor cinema in Cortland to host Blake Shelton cinematic concert

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An outdoor cinema in Cortland will host a Blake Shelton cinematic concert this upcoming weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at the Greek Peak Outdoor Cinema in Cortland.

“We are thrilled to be apart of such a unique entertainment experience,” said Drew Broderick, VP of Sales and Marketing at Greek Peak Mountain Resort.

The gates will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 9 p.m. A barbecue dinner will be offered for an additional charge.

No coolers that have food and beverage will be allowed.

Tickets will cost $114.99 per car with up to six people in each car. To purchase a ticket online, click here.

This concert was filmed to be shown at over 300 drive-in theaters across the country on the same day.

“For this event, we built a new 40′ x 27′ screen that will accommodate up to 300 cars for a unique viewing experience,” said Broderick. “We hope the surrounding communities come out and enjoy this event.”

The cinema is located at 2000 NYS Route 392 in Cortland.

Guests who attend the show will receive a special rate if they choose to stay the night at Hope Lake Lodge, which is located across from the theater.

For reservations, call (800) 955-2754.