ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular outdoor dining spot is reopening Thursday. The City of Ithaca has shut down its famous “restaurant row” again this year.

Restaurants on the 100 block of North Aurora Street can now extend their outdoor dining areas to the curb of the street’s sidewalk. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The “Aurora Streatery” is expected to stay until mid-fall, weather permitting.