(WSYR-TV) — An outdoor fitness court for adults is coming to the City of Oswego, the mayor announced Wednesday.

Construction at Breitbeck Park has begun for this project which is part of this year’s initiative by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC). The fitness park will be free to the public and the city says it is for all levels of fitness.

“Promoting health and wellness in our community is critically important, now more than ever, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Bringing an outdoor fitness court to Breitbeck Park will provide a free, accessible space to exercise or host group fitness activities and exercise classes for individuals, organizations, and clubs within the community,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “The fitness court adds to the list of projects continuing at Breitbeck Park as we seek to make Breitbeck a true destination spot with something for everyone. While the kids play at the new splashpad or playground, adults can exercise at the new fitness court, walk around the park, or experience the scenic overlooks and seating areas installed a few years ago,” Barlow said.

Users will be able to leverage their own body weight for workouts. The City also says there will be a corresponding app to act as a “coach-in-your-pocket.” The Fitness Court App, labeled “Fitness Court,” is available for iOS and Android. There are currently 100 active Fitness Court locations across the country.

The City of Oswego was awarded a $30,000 grant from the NFC in 2021. The remaining money of the $150,000 project will be paid for by the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding the city also received in 2021.