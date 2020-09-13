Over 1,000 bikes given away to the Syracuse community Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunday wasn’t the best day for a bike ride, but it was a beautiful day to get the gift of one.
On South Salina Street, the CNY Bicycle Giveaway donated about 1,500 used-and-refurbished bikes to the community.
The organizer of the event, Jan Maloff, started the effort with local police as a Christmas tradition, but they decided to add this back-to-school giveaway to lift spirits during the pandemic.
Syracuse Police Officer Marlena Jackson said, “A lot of stores don’t have bicycles right now, with COVID and stores being out of stock and all. So, if we can do something for the community and get them together and spend time together, mission accomplished.”
Maloff is already making plans for his regular holiday giveaway, which is scheduled for the Saturday before Christmas.
If you have a bike to donate, call Jan Maloff at 315-530-7751. His volunteers are ready to fix any bike, no matter what shape they’re in.
