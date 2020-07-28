Over 1,000 del Lago employees laid off after pandemic forced closure

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a WARN notice on the New York State Department of Labor site, 1,077 employees have been laid off from del Lago Casino & Resort.

MORE | del Lago to layoff employees after pandemic forced closure, waiting on reopening guidance

“Separations began on April 9 and layoffs are expected to last for an undetermined period,” the notice reads.

News 8 WROC reported the coming layoffs on July 16 after the casino had been closed for four months due to the pandemic. A statement in part from del Lago reads, “We have been doing everything in our power to responsibly reopen – prioritizing the safety of our team members and guests.” The statement goes on to say that despite their best efforts, the resort and casino have yet to receive state guidance on when or how they will reopen. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected