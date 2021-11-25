Over 1200 pounds of turkey prepped by the Rescue Mission for Thanksgiving dinners

(WSYR-TV) — About 300 people got to sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at the Rescue Mission on Thursday.

It was also the first time they were able to be in person on Thanksgiving since the start of the pandemic.

There were strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Staff prepared 1200 pounds of turkey, 42 pans of mashed potatoes, and 250 pies, among other dishes.

“It’s good that you can go some place and feel love, feel support and it feels like the holidays here at the Rescue Mission,” said CEO of the Rescue Mission Dan Sieburg. “I think this is just our way of supporting the community and putting love into action.”

About 1700 meals were delivered by volunteers to people in the community.