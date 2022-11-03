ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County.

According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of naloxone (Narcan).

Reports have shown that when a person does not respond to naloxone (Narcan), which is a nasal spray medication to utilize rescue breathing, there is a presence of the sedative Xylazine, an anesthetic approved for veterinarians to use on horses or other large animals.

OCHD says Xylazine slows breathing and heart rate, decreases blood pressure, and increases the sedative effects of an opioid like fentanyl or heroin.

This non-opioid sedative is not considered a controlled substance and can be bought as a prescription from a veterinarian.

According to Forensic Science International, Xylazine is an “emerging adulterant in abused drugs,” and has been found in street drugs like fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamines across the country.

Oftentimes, people using drugs do not know there is a presence of Xylazine.

If you are in a situation where someone is experiencing an overdose and they do not respond to naloxone, OCHD recommends the following:

First, call 911 and administer naloxone and rescue breathing like you normally would.

Start rescue breathing after giving the first dose of naloxone. It may help restart the lungs even if the person doesn’t wake up.

If the person does not wake up after spraying multiple doses of naloxone into their nose, continue rescue breathing or CPR until emergency services arrive.

The immediate goal is to make sure the person is getting oxygen into the brain.

If the person starts breathing again but is still sedated, they don’t need more naloxone. Put them in rescue position and keep an eye on them.

Due to an increase in overdoses, OCHD encourages community members to be trained on how to administer naloxone. The more people who can reverse overdoses, the more lives that can be saved.

Free in-person, virtual, or on-demand training is available through the Onondaga County Health Department. Click here to access the service.

Contact the Mental Health and Substance Use Initiatives Program at naloxonetraining@ongov.net with any training requests or questions.

Fentanyl test strips or naloxone can be requested by calling or texting the Health Department’s request line at 315-418-5365. All requests are confidential.