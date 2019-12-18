Over 18,000 pairs of shoes donated to the Rescue Mission

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local cobbler is working hard this holiday season to make sure everyone has a decent pair of shoes.

The Rescue Mission stopped by Ralph Rotella’s shoe shop on Washington Street in Syracuse on Wednesday morning. They were there to pick up shoes for those in need.

Rotella started his shoe collection drive a few years ago when he saw someone on the street without a decent pair of shoes and it has grown from there.

“You don’t have to give just at Christmas time. You should give all year round. That’s what I do all year round, just collect, so everybody should not just collect stuff for Christmas, but you should do it all year round,” Rotella said.

In the first year, Rotella collected 75 pairs, but this year, 18,012 pairs of shoes were collected.

Rotella not only collects, but repairs the shoes as well.

