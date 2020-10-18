Over 20,000 bottles and cans collected for cancer research Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fourth annual Cans for Cancer event resulted in about 20,000 bottles and cans being collected for cancer research.

The Destiny U.S.A. parking lot was filled Sunday morning for the event, and the organizer told NewsChannel 9 the turnout was incredible.

Every can or bottle collected is six cents more to help cancer research.

If you missed Sunday’s drive-thru fundraiser, don’t worry, you can still help Cans for Cancer at the Express Bottle Return on Erie Boulevard East. When you walk in, just tell the owners you want to donate to the cause.