SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 40 firefighters arrived on scene to put out a house fire in Liverpool Sunday.

The fire happened just around the corner from the Clay Amazon Warehouse on Morgan Road around noon in the home’s upstairs bedroom.

One person was home at the time and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay.

The fire did not spread and was knocked down within ten minutes. The investigation is ongoing.