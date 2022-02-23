SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no secret that Syracuse has some downright delicious dining establishments. The only issue is you might not have enough money or excuses to try them all!

Luckily, that’s where Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks comes in. From March 1 to March 13, you can get great deals on meals at over 50 locally owned establishments. At Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks, you’ll find three course lunches for $15 or less and three course dinners for $35 or less, in addition to special deals at some “sweet treat stops.” This is an opportunity to save some cash, support local businesses, and have delicious food!

While the menus haven’t been released yet, you can still see where the participating restaurants and sweet shops are located in the map below.

Below is a list of the 51 total establishments and the types of meals they will offer. This list will be updated as the remaining restaurants are announced. Currently, only 50 restaurants have been named.

317 at Montgomery Street at 317 Montgomery Street

There’s something for everyone at 317 at Montgomery Street. From Duck Tacos to Fresh Market Fish that changes every week. You can rely on 317 at Montgomery for a wonderful and memorable dinner with every visit. (from 317atmontgomer.com) Dinner only

Opened in September of 2018, by Anthony Fiacchi and his son, Chef Alex Fiacchi, A Mano Kitchen & Bar offers modern Italian dishes with fresh ingredients, and from scratch recipes. (from amanosyr.com) Dinner only

Anything But Beer is a gluten free brewery and restaurant in Syracuse, NY specialized in serving those with dietary restrictions. (from anythingbutbeer.com) Dinner only

Apizza Regionale offers wood-fired pizza, pasta, salads, sandwiches, specialty cocktails, authentic Italian​ cuisine. (from apizzareionale.com) Lunch and dinner

A wood-fired pizza being cooked at Apizza Regionale

appeThaizing at 208 W. Genesee St.

The first Thai restaurant in CNY selected by Royal Thai Government. (from appethaizing.com) Dinner only

A place where you can kick back, enjoy your time with friends or family over shareable food boards, brunch specialties, and drinks! (from Board & Bar Charcuterie on Facebook) Dinner only

Byblos Mediterranean Café offers an authentic Lebanese experience; fresh, homemade food with proven health benefits. (from byblossyr.com) Lunch and dinner

Bringing Vietnamese café culture to Syracuse. Cake Bar uses simple, pure ingredients in creative ways to create exotic beauty and flavor in everything we do. (from cakebarsyr.com) Sweet treat stop

Cake Bar inside Salt City Market

Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen at at 266 W. Jefferson St.

Cookies baked to order with all natural and organic ingredients, local delivery available + delivery to Syracuse University. (from cathyscookiekitchen.com) Sweet treat stop

Sports Bar located in Armory Square featuring Sal’s Birdland wings, pub fare, and over 22 TVs with all the games! (from Clinton Street Pub on Instagram) Dinner only

Those classic Philly flavors now exist in the streets of Downtown Syracuse. Stop down to Danny’s Steaks and pick-up a whiz wit, and you’ll be walking through Armory Square looking for the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. (from dannyssteaks.com) Lunch and dinner

Bringing classic sandwiches from around the country to downtown Syracuse. Freshly prepared meats. Local produce. Fresh, daily-baked breads. (from darwinonclinton.com) Lunch only

Employees at Darwin’s on Clinton

Daybird at 250 S. Clinton St.

Daybird is a new ‘grab-and-go’ eatery serving classic deli favorites alongside some unique Mexican-influenced dishes! (from daybirdsyr.com) Lunch only

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que began in 1988 in downtown Syracuse, N.Y., as a biker bar and quick-service BBQ Joint. It now has six locations and has become one of the best barbecue restaurants in America. (from Dinosaur BBQ on Facebook) Dinner only

Eleven Waters proudly crafts unique local flavors in a modern but rustic bistro setting. Enjoy a thoughtful breakfast in the morning sun, a street side lunch on our picturesque patio, or pair a Fine wine with dinner before a show. (from elevenwaters.com) Dinner only

A place where people who live and work downtown can easily stop in to pick up freshly prepared meals and foods made from scratch that you can take home, reheat and put on the table in minutes, without the wait and prices of a restaurant. (from epicuse.net) Lunch only

Erma’s Island serves fresh, authentic Jamaican food, along with our own original dishes inspired by our time in Syracuse. (from ermasislandsyr.com) Lunch and dinner

Cold-pressed juice, plant powered smoothies located at the Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse, look for the Juice + Flower stall. (Farm Girl Juicery on Facebook) Sweet treat stop

Firecracker Thai Kitchen offers authentic Thai street food dishes as well as innovative daily specials. (from firecrackersyr.com) Lunch and dinner

Sweet & savory waffles, plus fried chicken, sandwiches & espresso, in a buzzy space with live music. (from funknwaffles.com) Lunch and dinner

A banana bread waffle with bananas on top at Funk ‘n Waffles

Glazed & Confused at 211 N. Clinton St.

Award winning donuts. Voted Best in CNY. Featured in USA Today top 10. Fresh, fun and unique flavors served up daily. (from Glazed & Confused Syracuse on Facebook) Sweet treat stop

This is where you will receive authentic Jamaican food, with good service from staff. Every dish is made with love with our irie flavors that won’t disappoint you. (from Jamaica Cuse on Facebook) Lunch and dinner

At Kasai, each dish is carefully crafted to bring you back for more. We’re known for our traditional ramen and izakaya-style dishes, but our menu is constantly rotating. Everything is made from scratch with locally sourced and Japan imported ingredients. (from kasairamen.com) Lunch and dinner

Irish cuisine & whiskey served in an ornate, old-world pub fueled by live folk & rock music. (from kittyhoynes.com) Lunch and dinner

The Interior of Kitty Hoynes

Lemon Grass at 238 W. Jefferson St.

Lemon Grass has been committed to bringing innovative, fresh, and delectable Pacific Rim Thai food to our dedicated clientele for over 20 years. Our award-winning wine list, savory dishes, and knowledgeable wait staff consistently create an exquisite dining experience for every customer who walks past our doors. (from Lemon Grass Restaurant on Facebook) Dinner only

A quick-serve, deli-style, grab-and-go restaurant and market featuring pre-made but still fresh sandwiches, salads and mixed bowls, plus a build-your-own pasta bar, tacos and more. The cuisine is a mix of Italian, French and Greek, with some Middle Eastern and Mexican thrown in – an American kitchen. (from visitsyracuse.com) Lunch only

Mamma Hai provides healthy, fresh Vietnamese food, along with a side of kindness. (from Mamma Hai on Facebook) Lunch and dinner

At Miss Prissy’s, our main goal is to provide superior service and stellar food in everything that we do. Our catered events are about making your vision a reality, with the success of your gathering as our most important priority. (from missprissysd.com) Dinner only

Unique breakfast items served all day, along with burgers, sandwiches, entrees, milkshakes, and dessert. The restaurant features a full bar with a creative cocktail menu, rotating selection of craft beer and wine. (from Modern Malt on Facebook) Dinner only

Comfort food & cocktails served in retro-chic digs with a basement speakeasy hosting live music. (from darlingsyr.com) Dinner only

Otro Cinco is a neighborhood bar and restaurant in downtown Syracuse serving a blend of Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine. (from otro5cinco.com) Dinner only

Pastabilities restaurant has been happily serving our guests in Syracuse, New York for over 35 years. Our seasonal menus feature a full range of our homemade pastas, sauces, salads and the famous Stretch Bread from our bakery across the street. We make it all from scratch, and we put our heart and soul into every menu item. (from pastabilities.com) Dinner only

Exterior view of Pastabilities

Peace, Love, and Cupcakes at 121 W. Fayette St.

Peace, Love, and Cupcakes is a small locally owned and operated bakery, specializing in custom cakes, gourmet cupcakes, hand decorated cookies and much more! (from Peace, Love, and Cupcakes on Facebook) Sweet treat stop

Pie’s the Limit serves sweet and savory pies for every occasion. (from piesthelimitbakery.com) Lunch and dinner

Pita Dream serves fresh Mediterranean Halal and vegan friendly food. (from @pitadreamny on Instagram) Lunch and dinner

PMA Foods makes and supplies plant made alternatives for a positive mental attitude to the Syracuse area. (from PMA Foods on Facebook) Lunch and dinner

Upscale steaks, pasta, and seafood served in an elegant, brick-lined venue with outdoor seats and a bar. (from Prime Steak House on Google) Dinner only

Prontofresh serves super-fresh salads, sandwiches, and soups. Our goal is to offer healthy and delicious breakfast and lunch items. (from prontofreshcny.com) Lunch only

Razzle Dazzle “Our Vegan Corner” provides various Vegan finger foods, meals and desserts that are filling. (from Razzle Dazzle Italian Ices/Our Vegan Corner on Facebook) Lunch and dinner

Great Coffee, Building Community. We offer fresh coffee and espresso-based drinks – roasted in-house. We offer pastries, light fare, and a variety of teas. (from Salt City Coffee on Facebook) Sweet treat stop

Irish sports pub in Syracuse, NY featuring cold craft beers on tap, signature cocktail list, comfort food sized to share, and the best Reuben in town. (from shaughnessyspub.com) Lunch and dinner

The interior of Shaughnessy’s

SOULutions at 484 S. Salina St. (in the Salt City Market)

SOULutions is dedicated to showcasing the true beauty and sophistication of Southern food. (from SOULutions Catering on Facebook) Dinner only

Established in 1993, Sweet on Chocolate has gained a reputation for producing the highest quality, handmade chocolates in Central New York. (from sweetonchocolate.com) Sweet treat stop

Talking Cursive is a woman and veteran-owned craft beer destination focusing on the craftmanship of traditional beers and the innovation of emerging styles. (from talkingcursive.com) Dinner only

Fried & broiled seafood, plus po’ boys, sides & draft beer, in a contemporary space with a patio. (from The Fish Friar Google) Lunch only

Burger bar & poutinerie. A kid friendly restaurant featuring poutine, grass fed beef burgers, and lots of craft beer. (from thehopsspot.com) Lunch and dinner

A modern bake lab + kitchen in downtown Syracuse, The Sweet Praxis is a purveyor of fresh-baked cakes, macarons, pastries, and other delicious treats. (from thesweetpraxis.com) Sweet treat stop

Cupcakes at The Sweet Praxis