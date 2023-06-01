CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Over 13,000 New Yorkers were issued tickets, including over 1000 Central New Yorkers, during Memorial Day Weekend after New York State Police promised to crackdown on drivers violating the rules of the road during the holiday weekend.

In Central New York, over 500 people were issued tickets for not using their seatbelt and ignoring the State Police campaign “click it or ticket.”

The special enforcement period, which was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, began on Friday, May 26, 2023, and ran through Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Out of the 13 regions Troops covered, Central New York was at the top for the most tickets issued for Child Restraint/Seat Belt with 585 tickets issued.

During the campaign, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers who were using their phones or texting while driving.

This year, 496 less tickets were issued compared to last year’s number of 13,896 total tickets.