LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a busy Thursday night for some families in Central New York. More than 500 senior students at Liverpool High School walked across the stage earning that diploma they’ve worked so hard for.

“I’ve been able to find who I am here and I’ve been able to make some really good connections with teachers and with friends,” said Nneamaka Nwaezeapu, Student Board Liaison Education at Liverpool High School.

Caps and gowns were center stage inside the Expo Center at the NYS Fairgrounds Thursday night.

“I’ve always been a pretty big procrastinator. So I’ve kind of had to make a real lifestyle switch in these last couple years here. Because I always try to push everything off and it starts to catch up to you,” said Pierce Goodeve, Valedictorian at Liverpool High School Class of 2023.

But for Goodeve, he managed to get all his work done in a timely fashion, even earning the title, Valedictorian. A goal Goodeve has had since he was in third grade.

“I’ve kind of known for awhile. I knew that I was first for awhile and then when it was set, it was May 1st, right after my AP exam,” said Goodeve.

Goodeve adding on to a legacy. His mother, Nicole Goodeve also graduated at the top of her high school class.

“I got to call my mom with my principal and she was really happy about it. You know its a big thing for us both be one. You know my siblings were really happy as well. It was a nice day,” said Goodeve.

All of that hard work paying off. Come this fall, Goodeve will begin his freshman year at SUNY Binghamton, majoring in Biochemistry.

“I’m in the scholars program as well as a research program there. So I’ll be researching neuroscience that first year there,” said Goodeve.

With hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon one day.

Congratulations to the Liverpool High School Class of 2023!