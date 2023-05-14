SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Smiles filled the JMA Wireless Dome this morning where more than 6000 Syracuse University graduates collected their diplomas.

Syracuse University celebrated its 2023 commencement on Sunday, May 14. Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Donna Shalala (G’70, H’87) delivered the keynote address.

In addition to bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees, the university also awarded four honorary degrees including Cerri Banks (’00, G’04, G’06), Michael Crow (G’85), David R. MacDonald and Kathleen A. Walters (’73).

The commencement also had a special guest join the commencement, as President Joe Biden joined the graduates virtually giving a speech.

Over 6000 degrees were given out to graduates with the average age of the Class of 2023 being 25 and the oldest and youngest graduate which were ages 72 and 19.

All 50 states in the U.S. were represented at the commencement, including almost 100 countries as well with 98 represented. There were also nine degrees and certificates awarded for the first time this academic year.