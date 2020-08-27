Over $600K in federal funds being given to CNY to help preserve historical sites

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rep. John Katko announced on Thursday that $617,000 in federal funds will be given to the Greater Syracuse Land Bank and Canal Society of New York State to help preserve historical sites.

The funds will be available through the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures Program.

The Greater Syracuse Land Bank will use the funds to help with the Gustav Stickley House Restoration. This project will create a museum in the former home of Stickley, an early 20th-century furniture designer and manufacturer.

The Canal Society of New York State will use their funds to preserve historic items related to the Erie Canal in Manlius.

Central New York is home to countless historic treasures that enrich our community and help connect us to our past. I’ve worked to strengthen the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures Program and am pleased to announce the Greater Syracuse Land Bank and Canal Society of New York State have received $617,000 in federal funds.

Rep. John Katko

The Greater Syracuse Land Bank received $500,000 and the Canal Society of New York State received $171,000.

