SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A statewide push to get more guns off city streets. State Attorney General Letitia James hosted the Syracuse Gun Buyback event on Saturday in collaboration with the Syracuse Police Department. It was one of nine events held throughout the state.

More than 750 guns are now in the hands of law enforcement. A massive increase compared to 2022.

“Last year in total all of them together we had 240 that were turned in at this event,” said Sgt. Thomas Blake of Syracuse Police Department.

447 handguns, 215 long guns, and 36 assault rifles were turned in at Syracuse’s Gun Buyback event. Anyone in the community could hand in their gun with no questions asked and no charges filed. Mike Wyskida is one of the many people who attended the event, handing in a few guns, black powder and a rifle.

“Had no need for them anymore so I decided to bring them here and get some money,” Wyskida.

Wyskida added, “All my life I’ve been around firearms, owned firearms, still own firearms. This is a good outlet to get rid of guns that I didn’t want anymore, so they don’t end up in the street or the wrong hands.”

Giving people like Wyskida the opportunity to help better protect the community.

“While we won’t know the true outcome of this. We won’t know exactly how affective it is. We certainly know that the availability to obtain one of these handguns has been significantly reduced by having the event,” said Sgt. Blake.

More than 3,000 guns alone were turned in throughout the state on Saturday.

If you weren’t able to make Syracuse’s Gun Buyback and would like to turn in a gun, contact your local police department.