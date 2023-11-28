CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers are sending an early Christmas gift to the people who serve our country this holiday season.

A special delivery was shipped to our nation’s heroes on Tuesday, Nov. 28, to military families in North Carolina.

“A lot of these guys are away from home. They’ve probably been away from home for quite a while. They’re homesick and a little bit of Christmas tree, a little bit of Christmas spirit,” said Dewey Romagnoli, owner of Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm in Canastota.

CNY spreading that Christmas spirit to military families over 700 miles away at Fort Liberty in North Carolina. Those families will be receiving a Christmas tree by the end of this week.

“Last year we had a goal of 800, and we only did the 742. But this year we did it,” said Romagnoli.

They sure did, collecting 801 trees this holiday season. A tradition for Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm and its volunteers. They spent Tuesday morning, wrapping, stacking and loading up the back of a FedEx truck with the donated trees. It’s all part of “Trees For Troops” a national campaign the farm has been part of for 16 years.

“They do so much for our country and this is just something small that we can help them out during the holidays,” said Margaret Kuhn, a volunteer from Self Direction.

Some of those volunteers with intellectual disabilities lent a helping hand on Tuesday. Volunteers from Carpenters Union 277 also helped load the truck with trees.

“I like doing activities like this to give back to the community and our troops,” said Jason Chermerhorn, a first-time volunteer from Carpenters Union 277.

You still have some time if you didn’t get a chance to donate a tree. Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm will be collecting donations for a few more weeks.

“We bank that money for next year. So they’ll get the trees,” said Romagnoli.

Donations will be collected up until Christmas. Trees cost $40.00 this year. Donations can be made by check or cash.

Please send your donation through the mail or stop at the farm to drop it off.

Phone number: (315) 697-9498

Address: 8514 Oneida Valley Rd, Canastota, NY 13032