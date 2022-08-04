SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United Way of Central New York celebrated its 100th anniversary with a massive volunteer event.

It was all part of the organization’s “Day of Caring.”

Over 850 volunteers from across CNY took part in the community wide coordination. Volunteers gathered at nearly 100 different non-profit organizations to do whatever was needed. Some volunteers spent the entire day working, doing tasks like gardening and painting.

It’s all about giving back to the community. Even Thursday’s heat couldn’t stop the community’s efforts.

Hillside Center was just one of the many places where volunteers from Equitable took a break from the office to roll up their sleeves and give back.

You know, it’s great to reconnect as a team in the workplace but also here in the community. We are social beings, right? We want to socially reconnect and have some purposeful collaboration — and what greater purpose than to really support our community. Carol Macauso, Equitable Volunteer

Volunteers were also at the Samaritan Center serving meals all day, as well as the Food Bank of Central New York and the Vera House.

“Volunteers make such a difference, and some of the organizations like the Samaritan Center couldn’t possibly function without volunteers,” says Nancy Kern Eaton, president of United Way of Central New York.

