Over $9,000 raised at LaFayette Apple Festival in memory of doctor who died from COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — More than $9,000 is going toward the Dr. Adeline Fagan Memorial Scholarship at the University at Buffalo’s Medical School after a sell-out fundraiser at this weekend’s LaFayette Apple Festival.

Most of the 2,000 pumpkin and apple breads sold on Saturday, with a few hundred remaining selling out on Sunday.

Dr. Adeline Fagan, a LaFayette native, died from COVID-19 just over a year ago while working as a medical resident in Texas.

People can support the scholarship by donating online through the UB website.

