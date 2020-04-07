Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Overdose alert in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County is reporting a spike in drug overdoses in the last two weeks.

Over the last 14 days, The Oneida County Overdose Response Team reported 20 overdoses, two of which were fatal.

“The extraordinary times we’re facing due to COVID-19 can create anxieties and concerns that make us all more vulnerable, and maybe especially true for people with substance use disorder,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “We need to be vigilant in practicing social distancing while at the same time doing everything possible to prevent further loss of life due to overdose by ensuring that people have access to life-saving Narcan and medication-assisted treatment.”

The county says the fatalities involved overdoses of heroin.

Two other overdoses involved synthetic marijuana and cocaine.

County officials warned that some people may be unknowingly using a harmful synthetic opioid that could increase the risk of a fatal overdose.

Go to www.ocgov.net for a listing of resources and information about treatment and recovery support services that remain available and any adaptations made to continue serving those with substance use disorder during the pandemic.

